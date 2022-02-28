'You have to remember what Bielsa did for Leeds'

Former Leeds defender Jonathan Woodgate believes Leeds would have stayed in the Premier League if Marcelo Bielsa remained in charge, but says the nature of recent performances has been alarming.

The Argentine was sacked on Sunday after seeing his side concede 17 goals in a run of four straight defeats.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, Woodgate said: "I think it’s been the manner of the defeats to be honest.

"You have to remember what he did for Leeds. He took over when they were 13th in the Championship, then they got to the Premier League and finished ninth last season.

"This season they have missed Patrick Bamford, they’ve missed Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper and have never really had a settled side.

"What he’s actually done for those players, he’s made Phillips into a £40m player. You watched him in the Euros in the summer and how good he was, and Patrick Bamford in the England squad.

"He’s done a fantastic job at Leeds, but the defeats have been alarming. They’ve conceded 20 goals in their last five games which is not good.

"If he stayed in charge I still believe they wouldn’t have gone down, but whoever gets the job is going to be one lucky man because it’s an incredible football club."

