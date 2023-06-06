West Ham podcaster and journalist Will Pugh says there is a "general acceptance" that Declan Rice will leave the club this summer, but whatever happens there will be no bad feeling towards him.

Speaking on The Football News Show, Pugh said if Rice were to captain the Hammers to glory in Prague, he will cement his place in history if he's able to lift the Conference League trophy.

