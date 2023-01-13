On interest in goalkeeper David Raya, he responded: "I understand why clubs are interested. He is a very good keeper and, as I’ve said many times, he’s among the best in the league, but he is going nowhere. David is very happy here".

Striker Ivan Toney is fit for the visit of Bournemouth.

Frank said his players have been "bang on it" with training this week, adding: "They have a big belief. We want to end as high as possible. The biggest thing for me is that we are constantly aware of how hard we need to train."

Shandon Baptiste will be "ready for selection soon", while Aaron Hickey will play a B team fixture to aid his return to fitness.

Frank Onyeka remains "a few weeks" from being fit and Pontus Jansson is still also unavailable.

On the season for far, Frank said: "Last year I felt we were very consistent with our performance through the season. This season we’ve been constantly putting decent performances out there and hopefully we’ve added layers to the team performance."

He added that his team need to come out with confidence as they are in a "good flow", stating they "need to be humble" as they know how much "effort" and "hard work" they put in and that the big message this week was to be "on it".