Reports are linking Livingston winger Jaze Kabia with another spell away from West Lothian.

The 21-year-old is set for a loan switch to Championship side Greenock Morton, according to the Daily Record, external.

The Irishman, who spent the latter part of last season at Falkirk in League 1, has struggled for minutes with Livingston, making just 12 appearances since signing in January 2021.