Aberdeen 0-0 Ross County: What did the manager say?

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin tells BBC Scotland: "It was clear we lacked a bit of quality and composure when we did get into the final third.

"It's disappointing not to win, but coming in off the back of four straight defeats it was important that we put a stop to that run we were on.

"We managed to do that, we've got a clean sheet, just unfortunate that at the other end of the pitch we weren't able to come up with the solutions needed.

"I'm not concerned about it in the slightest [crowd displeasure]. Supporters at every club have the right to voice their opinions.

"I thought against Kilmarnock it was as poor as we've been but I can take positives from the other games. It's certainly not a time to panic.

