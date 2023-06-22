Stokes thankful for 'two great years' at Killie

Chris Stokes says he departs Kilmarnock a fan for life after sealing a move to English League Two side Morecambe.

The 32-year-old defender made 44 Killie appearances, captaining the club to the Championship title in his debut campaign before helping to secure top-flight survival last season.

"Had a great two years at Kilmarnock," Stokes, who was released by the Rugby Park club this summer, wrote on Twitter.

"Proud to of captained the club to promotion and enjoyed my first season playing in the SPL.

"Myself and my family have loved our time in Scotland and living in the town. Best of wishes to the club going forward I will always be watching from afar."