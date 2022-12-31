Hibernian manager Lee Johnson is no stranger to Tynecastle, where he takes his eighth-placed team to play former club Heart of Midlothian in Monday's derby.

"Hearts are obviously a good side," he said. "They're very well established in terms of consistency; that's what we're looking for.

"We feel we can compete with them on any given day, but they've got consistency of recruitment, they've got a consistency with their finances, buffed up by what they got in from reaching the European group stages via their own good work.

"We've got to make sure we give everything and show our supporters we are genuinely competing in the same echelons of the table."

Johnson is urging his players to focus on their 4-0 win over Livingston on Christmas Eve and not the defeat by the same margin at the hands of Celtic on Wednesday.

"I actually feel really positive about where we are," he said. "I think Celtic will end up scoring 10 against someone this season.

"They're a top, top team and I thought in spells we genuinely did well, particularly the first 15-20 minutes.

"I think the Livingston game is a good marker for us. I don't want there to be any drop of confidence from the Livingston game based on the Celtic game just because of the quality of Celtic."