Jones on 'big 10 days', transfer targets and Aston Villa

Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Nathan Jones has been speaking to the media before Southampton’s game with Aston Villa on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • January signings Carlos Alcaraz and Mislav Orsic have ”gathered momentum this week” and are in a better place to play than last week.

  • He is looking forward to “a big 10 days”, adding: “We have three competitions and it’s a challenge we’d really like to embrace. We’ll take every game one at a time, go hell for leather on Saturday and then re-assess for Newcastle” on Tuesday.

  • Escaping the bottom three is “the first psychological barrier”. He added: “That’s what we want to do. Getting out will help us build as once we’ve got our heads above water we are no longer playing catch-up and can go from there.”

  • On the possibility of more signings: “We’d like to do a couple if we can. We want to add a little bit more quality, competition in certain areas and are working really hard on that.”

  • He is impressed by Villa counterpart Unai Emery: “Wherever he has been, he has done a very good job. He is clearly doing a good job there as well. They are very potent, with good pace and energy and we know it will be a very tough test.”

