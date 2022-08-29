Everton should "bite Chelsea's hand off" if reports suggesting they have offered £25m plus Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher in return for Anthony Gordon are true, believes the Telegraph's Jim White.

The Toffees have already rejected two Chelsea bids for Gordon, but speculation is rife the Blues will make another tempt to prize the 21-year-old winger away before Thursday's transfer deadline.

“If you’re Everton and Frank Lampard and that is what’s being offered, I suggest you bite their hand off," White told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. I would have thought this is the best offer you’re going to get.

“Everton need a striker and Dominic Calvert-Lewin - a great player when he is around - is almost perpetually injured, and he's not going to be back for a month or so.

"Broja is good and raw - he needs a bit of work but I think there's real potential there. Gallagher is an excellent player - he was superb for Crystal Palace last season - but it's not really worked out for him at Chelsea.

"It's one of of the oddities of Chelsea. They produce more young players than anyone else, a real production line of talent, but they don’t seem to trust them.

"OK, there's Mason Mount and Reece James, but look at Billy Gilmour, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher...they are willing to get rid of them without giving them a decent run in the side. Is Anthony Gordon really an upgrade? I'm not sure.

"But if Chelsea are prepared to hand Everton two shiny talents created in their own academy, plus £25m, that’s an extraordinary deal."

