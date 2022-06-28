Johnson plays numbers game

Some will be looking for hints about new manager Lee Johnson's hit-parade preferences after he announced Hibernian's squad numbers for the coming season.

Straight in at number one, as expected, is goalkeeping arrival from Queens Park Rangers David Marshall, while former Central Coast Mariners right-back Lewis Miller is also a new entry at number two.

Nohan Kenneh, the defensive arrival from Leeds United, replaces Motherwell signing Paul McGinn at number six, while former Benfica winger Jair Tavares is at 10 and Rainbow loanee striker Momodou Bojang is at 17.

Midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes moves up from 22 to eight, while player of the year Chris Cadden jumps 15 places to 12, Ewan Henderson is up from 80 to 18 after the midfielder's loan from Celtic was made permanent and young striker Elias Melkersen is 20 instead of 34.

However, not too much should be read into the numbers given that newest signings Elie Youan, the striker on loan from St Gallen, and former Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady have taken 23 and 46 respectively.