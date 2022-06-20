Killie confirm pre-season plans

Derek McInnes' Kilmarnock have been put through their paces at a Largs-based training camp, and they now have a five-game pre-season schedule to look forward to.

The Ayrshire side take on Queen of the South and Falkirk before jetting off to Estepona to face Lincoln Red Imps and Charlton in Spain.

McInnes' men round off their preparations with a game against Dunfermline, with their League Cup group campaign kicking off in early July.

Kilmarnock's pre-season friendlies:

  • Queen of the South (H) - 21 June

  • Falkirk (A) - 24 June

  • Lincoln Red Imps (N) - 28 June

  • Charlton Athletic (N) - 1 July

  • Dunfermline Athletic (A) - 5 July

