On the magnitude of this weekend’s match, MacLean said “I don’t need to tell [the players] it is a massive game”.

Despite the start to the season he says he has full belief in the group, and says he believes once they get a win, hopefully they will really kick on.

On being bottom of the table and without a win in the league so far he says: “There is no hiding from that we are bottom of the league, we are there for a reason so we need to be better."

And he admits they need to get that first win of the league season as soon as possible “I think every game that you don’t [win] it becomes harder and harder.”

He is expecting a tough game against a Livingston team who play more football than they are given credit for.

Team news: Both Chris Kane and Liam Gordon are "touch and go" for the game.