M﻿ike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

International breaks never sit well with many Evertonians.

The lack of attachment to the English national side is nothing new, but still doesn’t make Everton-free weekends any easier to stomach. Seeing your right-back pick up an injury for Scotland certainly doesn’t help relations either.

The enforced winter break, because of the upcoming World Cup, will be a frustration to many fans, but will also be a good time for the club to assess the progression and set honest aspirations for the remainder of the season.

With the Premier League returning this weekend, Everton have eight league games before the campaign comes to an abrupt halt and it's imperative we consolidate the good work done to date.

Within those eight games, there's a difficult trip to Tottenham, as well a home test against in-form Manchester United. The season won’t be defined by results against those sides - however, the manager will be keen to see positive showings in both.

As fans, we all work out what matches we feel we should be picking up points in. These eight games are no different. Double figures will certainly be the aim - and there's no reason why this younger, more competitive squad can’t achieve it.