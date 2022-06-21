New West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd has the potential to be one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League - once he adapts physically to the challenges of English football.

That's according to French football expert Loic Tanzi, who told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that the Hammers have got a bargain.

"Aguerd is a really big loss for Ligue 1," he said. "In two years, I think he will be one of the best in the Premier League.

"He is a really good passer, technically perfect and a very professional player - West Ham fans will love him."

The 26-year-old has flourished at Rennes and Tanzi believes he is already working on getting ready for the challenge ahead.

"He will have to work on his physicality," he said. "Maybe he will need a bit of time to do that but it will be weeks rather than months. I wouldn't be surprised if he's already doing it while on holiday.

"West Ham have signed him for £30m - in two years, they'll be able to sell him on for £50m or £60m to one of the biggest clubs in Europe."

For Tanzi's full analysis on Aguerd - and Don Hutchison's view on the timing of the deal - listen from 17'22 on BBC Sounds