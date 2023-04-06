Since returning to the Premier League in 2020, Leeds have won both of their home matches against Crystal Palace without conceding a goal (2-0 in 2020-21, 1-0 in 2021-22).

Crystal Palace won 2-1 against Leicester in their first league game of Roy Hodgson’s second spell in charge, as many wins as they had had in their previous 15 Premier League games (W1 D5 L9). The Eagles most recently won consecutive games in November.