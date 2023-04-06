Leeds v Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats
Since returning to the Premier League in 2020, Leeds have won both of their home matches against Crystal Palace without conceding a goal (2-0 in 2020-21, 1-0 in 2021-22).
Crystal Palace won 2-1 against Leicester in their first league game of Roy Hodgson’s second spell in charge, as many wins as they had had in their previous 15 Premier League games (W1 D5 L9). The Eagles most recently won consecutive games in November.
Leeds manager Javi Gracia is unbeaten in all three of his Premier League meetings against Crystal Palace and Roy Hodgson (W2 D1), all as Watford boss in 2017-18 and 2018-19. It is the joint most he has faced a side without losing (along with Southampton) and the most often he has faced a manager without losing in the competition.