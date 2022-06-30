Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Richarlison is set for his Tottenham medical after the two clubs agreed a fee believed to be in excess of £50m - although this has yet to be confirmed.

It's understood that Spurs made an initial offer of £40m, which Everton rejected.

Today also marks the deadline for this season’s accounts, so if the deal gets done it would help further balance Everton’s books after posting £372m losses over the past three years.

Having spent a total of about £30m on Demarai Gray, Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson during last season, selling Richarlison for more than £50m would mean the club would make a healthy profit on player sales, although they have also acquired others on loan.

Everton claim losses attributed to Covid-19 over the past two years have amounted to £170m, which has drawn complaints from Leeds and Burnley, who last month threatened legal action.

