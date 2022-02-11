Lawro's predictions: Tottenham v Wolves

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Tottenham are very up and down at the moment which must be frustrating for their manager Antonio Conte.

He will have been especially unhappy at the way they lost to Southampton on Wednesday after leading 2-1 with 10 minutes to go - which was a kind of role reversal of the way Spurs fought back to beat Leicester in injury time last month.

So I am not really sure which Spurs we will see here, but we know what to expect from Wolves now. The task for Conte and his players is to find a way of breaking them down.

Jeremy's prediction: 2-1

