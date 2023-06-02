In the latest episode of The Football News Show, former Manchester City midfielder Michael Brown has had a go at picking his starting XIs for the FA Cup final.

We asked for your views to see who you would choose.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Daniel: Go 3-5-2, with Casemiro dropping back when required, isolating City's key midfield players. City's squad depth gives them an edge, although they have some injuries. City are human, they'll slip up at some point. This could be the game, if recent history is anything to go by.

Joshua: Lindelof isn't good enough and will be easy to pass. Eriksen should play as CDM with Casemiro, Fernandes as the CAM, Rashford on the left, Sancho on the right and Weghorst as striker. I would only pick De Gea because he is the best goalkeeper United have, but he is too poor when passing out from the back.

Max: I think Garnacho should definitely start in place of the injured Antony.

Tom: Fred should start and man mark Kevin de Bruyne as he did when they beat City 2-1. We should play with three centre-backs with Shaw marking Haaland. We should play as much as possible in City's half, pushing them up to the halfway line and not giving them the whole pitch to play in. Shaw and Wan-Bissaka are more than quick enough to cover.