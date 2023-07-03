Setting standards & managing the school team - your memories of Brown

We asked for your memories of former Motherwell and Scotland manager Craig Brown, who died last week aged 82.

Here's what you had to say:

Adam: An excellent manager who lifted Motherwell to standards which we still aspire to. Many thanks to Craig Brown for setting this standard.

James: A great man and manager. That 6-6 draw with Hibs. RIP, Craig.

Jim: It was great having Craig Brown as our Well manager, bringing all his knowledge, experience and sense of humour. My first experience of him, however, was as Mr Brown - our teacher at High Blantyre Primary School in the mid-60s - where he of course took the school football team along with his assistant manager Mr Baird (the janny). Great memories.