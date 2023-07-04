Roy Hodgson cannot be a long-term solution for Crystal Palace according to ESPN's Mark Ogden, but he feels the 75-year-old can help the club plan ahead.

After taking over from Patrick Vieira last season, Hodgson kept the Eagles in the Premier League, taking 18 points from 10 games and scoring 18 goals.

Ogden told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It’s definitely not a long-term solution. It can’t be because he is 75.

"It was a great job he did and he had to stay on, they couldn’t move him on after that.

"The issue now for Palace is to make sure they have a proper succession plan so that maybe Roy brings in or works with the younger coaches there to make sure there is a better transition this time. They need to plan ahead, but they have a great guy there to do it."

Former Premier League defender Stephen Kelly added: "I’m not surprised at all. He was my manager at Fulham and his appetite for football is insatiable.

"For a man of his age, his knowledge, his desire, his willingness to be on the pitch. He doesn’t stop and for him I don’t think he would ever want to be away from the game.

"I think it was probably a no-brainer for him. He lives in London, he absolutely adores the game and I think he is a fabulous manager."

