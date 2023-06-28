Nottingham Forest have agreed a multi-year deal for Adidas to become the club's official kit partner.

After manufacturing Forest's kits from 1977 to 1986, and again between 2013 and 2018, the brand will make strips for the first team, academy and women’s side from 1 July.

Chairman Nicholas Randall said the Reds are "delighted" with the deal, adding: "Adidas is a highly respected global brand with a special relationship with Nottingham Forest arising from the iconic shirts forever associated with our European Cup successes.

"We now look forward to working together again with the aim of writing a new story of achievement for the current generation of our supporters."