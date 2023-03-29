On the latest episode of the Footballer's Football Podcast, Newcastle's Callum Wilson and West Ham's Michail Antonio have been discussing who will be the next Tottenham manager.

Antonio thinks former boss Mauricio Pochettino could return, saying: "He’s got the connection with a lot of the players, I feel like he feels like he’s got something that he’s not finished at Spurs.

"He didn’t take the Manchester United job; there were other jobs he didn’t get. I feel Spurs could be the one."

Wilson believes if Pochettino did go back, that may improve the chances of England captain Harry Kane remaining at Tottenham.

"They say never go back to your old club, but him potentially going back would have an impact on whether Harry Kane stays or goes," said Wilson.

"They had a great relationship, from what you could see from the outside.

"They [a possible new manager] might not want the job knowing he [Kane] could potentially leave, or knowing he's staying they might definitely want the job.

You don’t want your star player and all-time leading goalscorer leaving as you come in the door."

