Tottenham v West Ham - confirmed team news
Antonio Conte names the same Tottenham side who recorded a 2-0 win over Brighton on Wednesday.
17-year-old forward Dane Scarlett and 20-year-old midfielder Harvey White are on the bench.
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Davies, Dier, Romero, Doherty, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.
Subs: Gollini, Sanchez, Winks, Royal, Rodon, Bergwijn, Moura, White, Scarlett.
There are two changes to the West Ham side from their 2-0 win over Sevilla in the Europa League.
Lukasz Fabianski returns in goal, while Arthur Masuaku replaces Pablo Fornals.
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Cresswell, Zouma, Dawson, Johnson, Antonio, Lanzini, Benrahma, Masuaku, Soucek, Rice.
Subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Fornals, Vlasic, Noble, Diop, Fredericks, Kral, Perkins.