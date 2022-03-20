Tottenham v West Ham - confirmed team news

Antonio Conte names the same Tottenham side who recorded a 2-0 win over Brighton on Wednesday.

17-year-old forward Dane Scarlett and 20-year-old midfielder Harvey White are on the bench.

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Davies, Dier, Romero, Doherty, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Subs: Gollini, Sanchez, Winks, Royal, Rodon, Bergwijn, Moura, White, Scarlett.

There are two changes to the West Ham side from their 2-0 win over Sevilla in the Europa League.

Lukasz Fabianski returns in goal, while Arthur Masuaku replaces Pablo Fornals.

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Cresswell, Zouma, Dawson, Johnson, Antonio, Lanzini, Benrahma, Masuaku, Soucek, Rice.

Subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Fornals, Vlasic, Noble, Diop, Fredericks, Kral, Perkins.

