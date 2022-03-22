Alex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

Since Crystal Palace first entered the FA Cup in October 1905, the club had only reached the quarter-finals seven times before Sunday’s 4-0 win against Everton.

In their eighth outing, Palace entered the game as favourites. Despite Everton setting the early pace, a knee injury to former Eagles winger Andros Townsend ended their early momentum and likely the rest of his season.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's rise from a loanee pariah last season to Patrick Vieira's first-choice striker has given the team an unlikely spearhead to the three-player attack alongside Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise.

Coupled with Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher and Eberechi Eze, the team has a young attacking core, where Zaha is the veteran presence rather than the sole focus he once was.

Having secured another season in the Premier League before April plus this FA Cup run, Vieira is developing a cohesive unit on the pitch based on these young stars. This is highlighted by his captain at the back, 21-year-old Marc Guehi, who celebrated his England call-up by opening the scoring.

Chelsea are the next hurdle in a Wembley semi-final for which Palace will be without talisman Gallagher - yet the cup dream remains alive for a club still chasing that elusive first major trophy.