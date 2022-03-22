Micah Richards says Pep Guardiola must make the most of his squad depth if Manchester City are to keep challenging for trophies this season.

Across 11 days next month, City will face Atletico Madrid and Liverpool twice across the Champions League, the FA Cup and the Premier League.

Ex-City defender Richards said: "We always talk about Man City and how big their squad is. They have the utilise every inch of their squad now.

"I don’t think City will win all four games. I think there will be a draw, there might even be a loss in there. I still believe City have got more quality than Liverpool. I would rather have City’s squad than Liverpool’s.

"A lot of people won’t take Man City seriously until they’ve won the Champions League. Winning the Champions League shouldn’t define you but for Pep it’s the one he really wants to win.

"(If he doesn’t win it) I think he will be disappointed but I wouldn’t see it as a failure. Every City fan wants the Champions League. He’s a perfectionist. You’ve seen him on the touchline and I’ve been fortunate enough to see him behind the scenes.

"When Liverpool have won it of late, Chelsea have won it, he’s got to be thinking 'this is our time'. They’ve got to go all guns blazing and win that home game against Atletico Madrid. I know Atletico are very defensive but City have got to take their chances."

