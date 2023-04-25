Matt Cooper, Talking Wolves, external

Wolves will feel they missed an opportunity to pull away from the relegation zone on Saturday. They were unable to make it three wins in three - something they've not managed to do all season.

After getting two results against Chelsea and Brentford, they didn't have enough to overcome Leicester City. It was a similar story after they beat Tottenham and Southampton - and then lost at home to Bournemouth.

A lack of consistency during a relegation battle is to be expected, but Wolves were dominant for most of the first half, before an error from Jose Sa gave away a penalty which completely changed the game and momentum swung in Leicester's favour.

The withdrawal of Mario Lemina at half-time because of injury didn't help the cause either.

Wolves then looked pedestrian and lacked the energy they showed in the first half. The second half felt like the Wolves we've unfortunately become accustomed to this season.

Julien Lopetegui will get a quick opportunity to put it right by beating a rejuvenated Crystal Palace on Tuesday.