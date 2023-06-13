Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Chelsea’s £89m forward Mykhailo Mudryk could play for Ukraine at the Under-21 European Championships in Georgia and Romania.

It has not been confirmed that Mudryk will take part in the tournament that starts on 21 June but it is understood that he sees it as a good opportunity to get some competitive game time and find some form ahead of the new season.

The forward, who arrived at Chelsea in January from Shakhtar Donetsk, has struggled to adjust to the Premier League - making 15 appearances and starting seven games.

Mudryk, who is 22, has already represented the Ukrainian senior side and played in their friendly against Germany on Monday.