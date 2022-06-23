Will Rangers have added new signings by the time they fly out to the Algarve next month for a training camp?

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Scottish Cup winners have a closed-door friendly at Partick Thistle on 2 July before departing to Portugal where they play Sunderland on 9 July.

Once back in the UK, Rangers have three further matches with English sides.

The Scottish Premiership runners-up visit Blackpool on 16 July and host David Moyes' West Ham United on 19 July before Tottenham Hotspur visit Ibrox four days later.

After starting their league campaign on 30 July away to Livingston, Rangers will play the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying round on 2 or 3 August.