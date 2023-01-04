Frank Lampard is well aware of the pressures of football management. It comes with the territory, and he had to answer a lot of questions about his future after the 4-1 defeat by Brighton on Tuesday.

What happens next will be for Farhad Moshiri to decide.

The calls of "sack the board" from some sections of the Goodison crowd highlighted what they see as the underlying problem, and so the relationship between Lampard and the fans may still be strong enough.

But it’s all about results, and Everton’s have left them battling to avoid another relegation battle in the second half of the season.

They produced a much better performance to get a point at Manchester City, and that has to be the benchmark. Can they play like that on a regular basis?

There could be answers in the transfer market of course - that's if Everton can attract quality reinforcements, especially up front to support Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who may need more games to reach peak fitness after so long out.

But getting what you want in January is notoriously difficult.

The FA Cup now gives Everton a change of scenery, but while a cup run is always nice, it's league points that matter most, with big games against Southampton and West Ham on the horizon.