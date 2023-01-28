Rangers 2-0 St Johnstone: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Six league losses in a row means St Johnstone are looking over their shoulder again but their last two performances against Rangers have had positives.

Daniel Phillips was effective in midfield alongside Cammy MacPherson. Davidson will scratch his head that his side had to play more than half the game with 10 men, or at least that both sides did not finish with a man down.

Wednesday's meeting with Motherwell will be a bigger target for Saints, who have shown often enough this season they are a good side.