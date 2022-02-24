BBC Sport

Burnley 1-0 Tottenham: Pick of the stats

  • Burnley have won back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since January 2021. The Clarets had won just one of their past 24 before this run.

  • Tottenham suffered their third Premier League defeat in 15 meetings with Burnley. All three have come at Turf Moor, and all with a different manager in the dugout (Harry Redknapp, Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte).

  • The Clarets' Ben Mee scored his third Premier League goal of the season – his best return in a single campaign in the competition. Only Maxwel Cornet (six) has more for the Clarets this season than Mee.

  • Antonio Conte has lost four of his past five Premier League games, as many as he had in his previous 21 games in the competition with Chelsea and Spurs combined.