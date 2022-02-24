Burnley 1-0 Tottenham: Pick of the stats

Burnley have won back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since January 2021. The Clarets had won just one of their past 24 before this run.

Tottenham suffered their third Premier League defeat in 15 meetings with Burnley. All three have come at Turf Moor, and all with a different manager in the dugout (Harry Redknapp, Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte).

The Clarets' Ben Mee scored his third Premier League goal of the season – his best return in a single campaign in the competition. Only Maxwel Cornet (six) has more for the Clarets this season than Mee.