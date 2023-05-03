Chelsea's 3-1 defeat by Arsenal means Frank Lampard's side have the joint-worst league form - with bottom side Southampton - over the past six Premier League games.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Blues fan Chris Barbour said: "It feels the lowest point of any stage this season, because it feels devoid of any hope in a way that earlier in the campaign didn't.

"They have rolled that dice now. The plan didn’t really fit the team under Graham Potter. It has just transitioned into a desirable plan, which now feels quite desperate.

"Players have no respect or understanding of instructions. They just look so beaten before they get on to the field. Arsenal’s pressure in the first few minutes wrote the story - they smelled blood because it was there.

"It feels a million miles away when we were going for a title - nevermind looking up the table rather than down. We are level with Bournemouth - that is as far as it goes.

"One positive thing was Noni Madueke. He was fantastic for us - nothing around him was good, but he made stuff happen. His goal was the only recognisable football we played."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds