Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties) - manager reaction

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "Even in professional football there should be space for some sentiment. Caoimhin Kelleher is a young boy, plays in all the competition, what do I do? I am two things, a professional manager and a human being and the human being won. He deserves it.

"At the training centre we have a wall that all goalkeepers are on who won something and Caoimhin can go on it - that's how it should be - absolutely great.

"I am happy for the people to celebrate something like this. Chelsea are incredibly strong, we matched each other.

"That is the start, we are not silly."