Nottingham Forest v Wolves: Team news

Nottingham Forest forward Chris Wood will miss the rest of the season with a thigh injury.

Brennan Johnson has a groin issue and is a doubt, along with Andre Ayew, Serge Aurier and Gustavo Scarpa.

Taiwo Awoniyi and Cheikhou Kouyate have returned to full training after lengthy injury absences.

Jonny begins a three-match ban for Wolves and Hwang Hee-chan misses out, but Boubacar Traore and Nelson Semedo are fit and Hugo Bueno could feature.

Ruben Neves is one booking away from triggering a two-match suspension.

