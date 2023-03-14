Brighton v Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats
Brighton are winless in their past seven Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace (D5 L2), with the past three all finishing 1-1. It is their longest ever winless run against Palace in their league history.
Crystal Palace have become the first team on record (since 2003-04) to fail to register a single shot on target in three consecutive Premier League games. Overall, the Eagles have failed to have a shot on target in five different Premier League matches this season.
Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister has scored seven goals in 21 Premier League games this season, more than he had in his previous 63 appearances in the competition (six). The Argentina international is looking to score in three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time.