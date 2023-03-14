Brighton v Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats

Brighton are winless in their past seven Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace (D5 L2), with the past three all finishing 1-1. It is their longest ever winless run against Palace in their league history.

Crystal Palace have become the first team on record (since 2003-04) to fail to register a single shot on target in three consecutive Premier League games. Overall, the Eagles have failed to have a shot on target in five different Premier League matches this season.