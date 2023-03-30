Steve Cooper has praised Morgan Gibbs-White as "a big player" for Nottingham Forest as he prepares to take on former club Wolves on Saturday.

Gibbs-White captained England Under-21s for the first time during the international break, scoring against Croatia, and Cooper says the forward has really benefitted from his time in the national team set-up.

"Getting the armband meant a lot to him and it's another step forward," said Cooper. "We're really pleased it has gone well and that he's come back fit and ready for a big period for us."

Gibbs-White has only missed one Premier League game since a club record £25m plus add-ons move to Forest in the summer, scoring twice and assisting five more.

"We're really happy with his development," continued Cooper. "But, as always, it's about what's next.

"As long as he and we stay focused on the present then he can fulfil his potential and maximise his development.

"We enjoy working with him and hopefully can push him to get the best out of him."