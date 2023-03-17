Emerging young talent Archie Gray has signed his first professional contract with Leeds United on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The 17-year-old captained England's Under-16s to victory against France in the Val-de-Marne tournament and now wears the armband for England's Under-17s.

Having come through Leeds' academy system, Gray played for their Under-23s and was on the bench for six first-team Premier Leagues matches last season.

The English midfielder has pedigree with the Whites - both his father Andy Gray and grandfather Frank Gray played for the club.

"It's a boyhood dream to play for the club that you support," said Gray.

"Obviously, it's helpful when your dad, your grandad, your great-uncle have played. They know what they are doing so they give you advice and help you out every little bit more. It helps on the pitch, off the pitch and in training.

"To have such a great family background feels amazing. I feel very appreciated by the fans which is amazing.

"To break into the first team, that's my main aim."

