Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

"Enjoy it." That was Pep Guardiola's message to the fans in his news conference on Thursday.

I remember coming to the Etihad when Manchester City first hosted Real Madrid. It was 2012-13 and they had been drawn in a 'group of death' with the Spanish giants, Borussia Dortmund and Ajax. They didn't win a game.

It was only their second season in the Champions League and it felt like a dream for fans still. Win or lose, it didn't matter - City were in Europe's top competition.

A decade on, it's still a dream, right? It's not ridiculous hark back to 1999 in this piece. It's still more than relevant. Plenty of fans in Etihad Stadium on Wednesday will remember the trips to York and Macclesfield.

But at the same time, enjoy what you're watching right now - even if you don't remember 1999 or a relegation.

The quality City are putting out in this run of 22 games unbeaten is some of the best they've produced under Pep Guardiola. It's all connecting at the right time.

Yes, there'll be nerves. I always remember Guardiola's phrase on this: "You are only nervous because you are worried about the consequences."

There's a desire to reach the final, of course. But enjoy it too. It's a spectacle to adore.

And you can live the build-up with us on BBC Radio Manchester. I'll be with Esme Morgan, Ben Mee, Shay Given and Michael Brown.