Wolves 4-0 Watford: Pick of the stats

Wolves enjoyed their joint-biggest Premier League victory, matching a 4-0 win over Blackpool in February 2011.

Watford failed to manage a shot on target for the first time in 32 league games, since April 2021 against Luton in the Championship.

Bruno Lage's side completed the league double over the Hornets for just the third time, previously doing so in the second tier in both 1991-92 and 2008-09.