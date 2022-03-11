BBC Sport

Wolves 4-0 Watford: Pick of the stats

  • Wolves enjoyed their joint-biggest Premier League victory, matching a 4-0 win over Blackpool in February 2011.

  • Watford failed to manage a shot on target for the first time in 32 league games, since April 2021 against Luton in the Championship.

  • Bruno Lage's side completed the league double over the Hornets for just the third time, previously doing so in the second tier in both 1991-92 and 2008-09.

  • Watford have conceded three own goals in the Premier League this season, with only Everton (four) putting through their own net more often.