'Well rejected six-figure Van Veen offer from China'

Motherwell turned down a significant six-figure offer from Changchun Yatai for striker Kevin van Veen earlier this month as the Scottish Premiership club were unwilling to sell the 31-year-old before the Chinese transfer window closed because they wanted him to help gather the points needed to avoid relegation.

Van Veen was made aware of the interest and could have pocketed a big increase in wages but was happy to remain and see out the season at Fir Park. (Daily Record), external

Read Tuesday's Scottish Gossip in full here.