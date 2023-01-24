St Mirren can rely on consistent keepers

Mark Jardine, Misery Hunters podcast, external

According to NASA (and who better to ask?), a black hole is a location in time and space where the pull of gravity is so intense that nothing can pass through or escape - not even light.

To put it another way, imagine you are in Paisley, taking a penalty against St. Mirren in a knockout tie. Hopeless, isn't it?

Our mere human brains can't begin to comprehend the circumstances which would allow for a Jamie Langfield-coached goalkeeper to allow even one on-target penalty to sneak through in such sudden death circumstances.

On Saturday against Dundee, Trevor Carson followed in the Sainted footsteps of one Vaclav Hladky in registering a shootout clean sheet against Dundonian opposition.

In 2023, Carson's penalty heroics were needed to separate the sides in a slog of a Scottish Cup tie where all 120 previous minutes of "football" had failed. In 2019, Hladky had faced down the impending threat of relegation and four unsuccessful penalties to maintain St Mirren's safety at the expense of Robbie Nielson's Dundee United.

Consistency is a quality not often taken for granted by the Paisley faithful. Years of chopping and changing in the dugout, overhauling squads in both July & January, have taken a bit of a toll. Gratitude, therefore, is in no short supply for the dependable conveyor belt of goalkeepers who have held down the buddies' number one spot since the aforementioned Langfield took the goalie-coaching reigns in his hometown.

Trevor Carson; Jak Alnwick; Vaclav Hladky; even Billy O'Brien's arrival and star turn at the midpoint of the great escape season in 2017.

Langfield has been the constant and long may that continue.