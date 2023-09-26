'Rangers are boring, one-paced and predictable'

Jamie Currie, Rangers fan

Even though in your heart of hearts you know that things won't change or get better, you hope against all logic that they do. That's where I am with this Rangers side and Michael Beale, in particular.

During the win over Betis, after the first half hour, Rangers looked like a well-coached team where everyone knew their roles within the set-up and we deserved to beat the Spanish side. You then think that it's a springboard and it's going to be some sort of positive turning point. But no, we were lucky to come away from the Motherwell game with three points. The performance was a disgrace, in all honesty.

Furthermore, Michael Beale's decision to go with a back five, when Matondo went off injured was baffling. Yes, that’s right – a back five against Motherwell at Ibrox, and it got worse when towards the end of the game, they were joined by Ryan Jack and Bailey Rice making it a back five with three – Lundstram, Rice and Jack – defensive midfielders. This wasn’t a top-level European side we were playing against, it was Motherwell at home, and if it wasn't for a Jack Butland save and a James Tavernier goal-line clearance, we would have dropped two more points.

This is just not working and it feels very much like Michael Beale and his team could win the next 10 games, then draw the next one and then people would decide he has to go. The booing after a win at Ibrox tells you all you need to know.

And let's be honest, the injuries are mounting but there is zero evidence from this season to suggest that any of the returning players will make a massive difference to the team and its playing style, which at this point would cure an insomniac. It's boring, it's one-paced and it's predictable.

Livingston tomorrow in the Viaplay Cup quarter-final should be one you're going into saying 'Yeah, three wins, three clean sheets, we're getting somewhere here,' but there is absolutely nothing there at present – nothing at all.

I think the board are holding out and delaying the inevitable – just like they did last season with Gio.

It's two games this week he has to win. It's that simple. We all know going along to Ibrox that they will be a complete slog but unfortunately, that's where we are just now.

I usually find international breaks a bit of an inconvenience. But I cannot wait until the next one. Only four games to go.