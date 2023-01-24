'Huge decision' for chairman Cormack

Aberdeen's shock Scottish Cup exit to sixth-tier Darvel has left Jim Goodwin under severe pressure as Dons manager, with fans calling for his exit.

Former Aberdeen captain and manager Willie Miller says chairman Dave Cormack is in a "really difficult situation".

"It's a huge decision for him," Miller said. "I think Jim Goodwin and the chairman will have to have serious discussions. I don't know if there's enough goodwill from the chairman to allow Goodwin to stay."

After the shock defeat, Sportscene pundit Leanne Crichton said Aberdeen's players looked "scared to make a mistake".

The former Scotland player added: "Individuals were more comfortable passing the buck onto other people and having them make decisions.

"There's real question marks over the style and identity of Aberdeen."

