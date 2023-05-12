Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Pep Guardiola has been speaking ahead of Manchester City's trip to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Here are the key points from his news conference:

After winning the Premier League player of the month for April and winning the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year, Guardiola talked about Haaland's instant impact: "Sometimes it clicks quicker. He did it quicker. Congratulations. It's well deserved."

On the pressure of chasing a treble for Man City: "Every player is ready to play and give their all.

He is pleased that Nathan Ake is "much better".

On if La Liga is more accommodating with the match schedule than the Premier League, Guardiola said a difficult fixture list is normal when participating in so many competitions.

He explained the reason for this game moving to Sunday being Liverpool hosting Eurovision on Saturday: "You have to adapt. It is three weeks, fighting for everything."

He knows the challenge awaiting at Goodison Park: "Always it's difficult. With the environment there and now with the momentum. Really, it is a final and I want the team to focus on this game."

Follow Friday's Premier League news conferences

Sign up for City notifications