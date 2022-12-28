St Johnstone 2-3 Hearts - analysis
As vital as this win was for Hearts, Robbie Neilson's mood would have been lifted further by the results around them. Three points clear in third by Hogmanay is as successful a half-campaign as he could have hoped for.
They started with an urgency and potency that hadn't been since the first half of the Zurich play-off at Tynecastle.
Alan Forrest added a threat at wing-back, with Josh Ginnelly proving a real nuisance. Robert Snodgrass orchestrated, and Lawrence Shankland led from the front.
However, they did look a little shaky at the back with the loss of two first-choice defender, Halkett and Kingsley.