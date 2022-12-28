As vital as this win was for Hearts, Robbie Neilson's mood would have been lifted further by the results around them. Three points clear in third by Hogmanay is as successful a half-campaign as he could have hoped for.

They started with an urgency and potency that hadn't been since the first half of the Zurich play-off at Tynecastle.

Alan Forrest added a threat at wing-back, with Josh Ginnelly proving a real nuisance. Robert Snodgrass orchestrated, and Lawrence Shankland led from the front.

However, they did look a little shaky at the back with the loss of two first-choice defender, Halkett and Kingsley.