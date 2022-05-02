Liverpool find a way but Newcastle offer hope for future

Gary Rose, BBC Sport, at St James' Park

There's no let up in the title race and it is difficult to see who is going to blink first out of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Against a Newcastle side that had won their past six home games, this was a real banana skin for Jurgen Klopp's side, especially after the German made five changes for the game.

But the players who came in stepped up and that will give Klopp confidence that his side can continue to fight on all fronts as they chase a quadruple.

For Newcastle, they never really looked like beating Liverpool, despite a very promising opening - but the mood was buoyant at St James' Park and there is optimism in the North East that it won't be in the too distant future that they will narrow the gap on teams like Liverpool and Manchester City.