Guardiola on Phillips, aiming for League Cup number five and Bale being 'too expensive'
- Published
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Manager Pep Guardiola has just spoken to the media before Manchester City's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Southampton on Wednesday.
Here are the main lines from his news conference:
Asked about Kalvin Phillips, who could make his first City start after his £45m move from Leeds United in the summer, Guardiola said: "He needed time for some aspects, but he’s ready and we are delighted about that. He’s an intelligent player, with an incredible work ethic."
On it not being hard to adapt to his tactics, the Spaniard said: "For me, it’s not hard. The way we play is simple, without the ball and being in positions to get the ball in better conditions."
On the potential for him to become the first manager to win five League Cups: "We won a lot in a short period of time and I’ve had three fantastic clubs - but I never forget the success belongs the players."
On whether he came close to signing Gareth Bale, who announced his retirement from football on Monday, Guardiola said: "Too expensive. Now he will become a fantastic golf player."