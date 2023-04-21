Ahead of a crucial game in the race for top four against Tottenham on Sunday, we asked you for your thoughts on whether this was the biggest game of the season for Newcastle.

Here are a selection of your comments:

Pete: A trophy would have been preferable. A top-four place will be worth little as Newcastle do not have the depth or experience to go very far in the Champions' League.

Paul: The Spurs game is the biggest game so far in the season not just because of the race for fourth place but also because last week's performance at Villa was the first really poor performance of the season. Will we be able to find our form again? Win or lose, the Everton game then becomes the most important game - it's cup finals all the way to the end!

Sam: I think that we are now so close to achieving top four, you could argue this game is even bigger than the cup final if you are thinking long term. If we won the cup final, yes this would have been amazing, but being realistic and putting a business head on then top four is more important, and this is why you could argue this game is now bigger.

Scott: Newcastle have been magnificent this season and it's only the first one in the new era. If they had won the Carabao Cup, then it would have been bigger than the Spurs game. It's scary what Eddie Howe has done with this group, another three Champions League quality players and this season will just become the norm.

Alex: Spurs is the biggest game of the season so far for me, trumps the cup final. It would have been great to win the cup, but the Champions League will help us have more spending power and help us attract players to take us to the next level. Qualifying for Europa League/winning Carabao Cup does not change much in terms of spending power and our project.

Eric: Has to be the League Cup. Newcastle haven't won a major competition in the modern game, not since the FA Cup in 1955 - 68 years! How long will Eddie Howe be given to win something? Another year, two max.