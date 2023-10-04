Shankland omitted from Scotland squad

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland has lost his place in the Scotland squad for this month's double-header against Spain and France.

Shankland, 28, has gone seven Hearts games without a goal since netting five in the opening six matches of the season.

He is replaced by Luton Town forward Jacob Brown for Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifier in Spain and the friendly with France.

While Shankland drops out, uncapped Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark is again included in Steve Clarke's squad.