Transfer news: City lead race to sign Dortmund's Haaland

Manchester City are leading the race to sign Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer, while Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid have also made offers to the 21-year-old. Real want Haaland to stay at Dortmund for one more season before they sign him. (SER Deportivos - in Spanish), external

City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham are interested in Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, who is open to leaving Juventus when his contract with the Serie A side runs out in the summer. (90 Min), external

